Q4 2022 VAALCO Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 06, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



VAALCO Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator.



Al Petrie - VAALCO Energy, Inc. - IR Coordinator



Thank you, operator. Welcome to VAALCO Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights of the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Ron Bain, our CFO, will then provide a more in-depth financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions. During our question-and-answer session, we ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow-up. You can always reenter the queue with additional questions. I'd like to point out that we posted a supplemental investor deck on our website that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and guidance that should be helpful.