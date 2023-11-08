Q3 2023 VAALCO Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Al Petrie - VAALCO Energy, Inc. - IR Coordinator



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VAALCO Energy's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights along with operational results. Ron Bain, our CFO, will then provide a summary financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions. Thor Pruckl, our Chief Operating Officer, is also with us today and will be available for Q&A.



During our question-and-answer session, we ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow-up. You can always reenter the queue with additional questions. I'd like to point out that we posted a third quarter 2023 supplemental investor deck on our website