Q3 2021 Encompass Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Encompass Health's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will now turn the call over to Mark Miller, Encompass Health's Chief Investor Relations Officer.



Mark Miller - Encompass Health Corporation - SVP of IR & Strategic Planning



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Encompass Health's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Mark Tarr, President and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Coltharp, Chief Financial Officer; Barb Jacobsmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Home Health and Hospice; and Patrick Darby, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the third quarter earnings release, supplemental information and related Form 8-K filed with the SEC are available on our website at encompasshealth.com. On Page 2 of the supplemental information, you will find the safe