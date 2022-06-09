Jun 09, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



Great. Hey, everybody. Thanks for joining us. My name is Koji Ikeda. I'm one of the software analysts here on the BofA enterprise software team. Absolutely thrilled to have Elastic, Ash Kulkarni, CEO, here with us today. Thank you so much for doing this. Super, super appreciate it.



Ashutosh Kulkarni - Elastic N.V. - CEO & Director



Thank you for hosting me. And thank you, everyone.



Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



I think I was talking with Ash before this conference -- or before this session, and I think I do have the pleasure of hosting your first fireside chat, you solo. So thank you.



Ashutosh Kulkarni - Elastic N.V. - CEO & Director



An Elastic guest.



Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much for doing this.



So I guess