Jun 09, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Great. Hey, everybody. Thanks for joining us. My name is Koji Ikeda. I'm one of the software analysts here on the BofA enterprise software team. Absolutely thrilled to have Elastic, Ash Kulkarni, CEO, here with us today. Thank you so much for doing this. Super, super appreciate it.
Ashutosh Kulkarni - Elastic N.V. - CEO & Director
Thank you for hosting me. And thank you, everyone.
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
I think I was talking with Ash before this conference -- or before this session, and I think I do have the pleasure of hosting your first fireside chat, you solo. So thank you.
Ashutosh Kulkarni - Elastic N.V. - CEO & Director
An Elastic guest.
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much for doing this.
So I guess
Elastic NV at Bank of America Global Technology Conference Transcript
Jun 09, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...