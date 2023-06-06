Jun 06, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



It's a top of the hour, we can get started here. Hello, everybody. My name is Koji Ikeda. I am one of the software analysts on the enterprise software team at Bank of America. We are super thrilled to be hosting a fireside chat with Elastic CFO and COO of Janesh Moorjani. Thank you so much for doing this.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO & COO



Thanks for hosting us, Koji.



Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



Of course, of course. So just from a high level, for those in the room that are -- and on the webcast that are not familiar with Elastic, maybe just spend 30 seconds to a minute on what Elastic is and a little background on yourself, too.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO & COO



Yes, happy to. So Elastic is fundamentally a company that focuses on search powered solutions. And you can think of us as a data analytics platform to power -- search