Jun 06, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
It's a top of the hour, we can get started here. Hello, everybody. My name is Koji Ikeda. I am one of the software analysts on the enterprise software team at Bank of America. We are super thrilled to be hosting a fireside chat with Elastic CFO and COO of Janesh Moorjani. Thank you so much for doing this.
Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO & COO
Thanks for hosting us, Koji.
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Of course, of course. So just from a high level, for those in the room that are -- and on the webcast that are not familiar with Elastic, maybe just spend 30 seconds to a minute on what Elastic is and a little background on yourself, too.
Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO & COO
Yes, happy to. So Elastic is fundamentally a company that focuses on search powered solutions. And you can think of us as a data analytics platform to power -- search
Elastic NV at Bank of America Global Technology Conference Transcript
Jun 06, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...