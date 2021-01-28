Q2 2021 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Matt McNulty, Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.



Matthew McNulty - Vice President-Finance



Thank you, Diego. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's conference call for fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020. This conference call is being recorded and webcast live on ethanallen.com, where you'll find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information referred to in the release and on this call. A replay of today's call will also be made available via phone and on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.



As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review