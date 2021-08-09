Q4 2021 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Analyst Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matt McNulty, Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.
Matthew J. McNulty - Vice President, Finance
Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's Analyst Conference Call for our Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021. Joining me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman and CEO; and Corey Whitely, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kathwari will open and close the call, while Corey will speak to the financials midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call to questions.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience that this call is being recorded and webcast live on ethanallen.com, where you'll find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information referred to in the release and on this call. A replay of today's
