Q4 2021 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Matthew J. McNulty - Vice President, Finance



Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's Analyst Conference Call for our Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021. Joining me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman and CEO; and Corey Whitely, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kathwari will open and close the call, while Corey will speak to the financials midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call to questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience that this call is being recorded and webcast live on ethanallen.com, where you'll find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information referred to in the release and on this call.