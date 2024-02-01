Q4 2023 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Yan Jin - Eaton Corporation plc - SVP of IR & Finance Transformation



Good morning. Thank you all for joining us for Eaton's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me today are Craig Arnold, our Chairman and CEO; and Tom Okray, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our agenda today includes operating remarks by Craig, then I will turn it over to Tom who will highlight the company's performance in the fourth quarter. As we have done on our past calls, we'll be taking questions at end of Craig's closing commentary.



The press release and the presentation we'll go through today have been posted on our website.