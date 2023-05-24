May 24, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Stuart Landesberg - Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Will the meeting please come to order. I'm Stuart Landesberg, CEO, President, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. I will be presiding over this meeting. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of the company, I would like to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We appreciate your attendance, your interest and most importantly, your support of Grove Collaborative.



This Annual Meeting of Stockholders is held pursuant to the bylaws of the company and written notice to all stockholders. You are participating in the meeting virtually. We are pleased to hold our annual stockholders meeting virtually to increase access and participation. Stockholders may submit questions at any time during this meeting in the space provided on the virtual meeting screen. We will respond to comments and questions received at the meeting through post-meeting follow-up and we will post answers to all appropriate questions received in our Investor Relations website at investors.grove.co, after the