Jun 04, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Annual Meeting of 2020. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Kelly Marshall, Chair of Granite REIT. The floor is yours.



Kelly J. Marshall - Granite REIT Inc. - Board Chair



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Kelly Marshall, Chairman of the Board speaking, and I would like to welcome to the 2020 Joint Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc. Due to public health restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic, Granite is holding this year's meeting virtually -- or meetings virtually. We have ensured that the registered holders of stapled units and duly appointed proxy holders will still be able to participate, submit questions and vote at the meetings.



As in the past years, the vast majority of the votes have been cast in advance of the meetings by proxy. That said, registered holders of stapled units and duly appointed proxy holders will be allowed to vote online during the meeting in