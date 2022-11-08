Nov 08, 2022 / 03:40PM GMT

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Tim Wojs. I cover building products here at Baird. And we're very happy to have Lennox International join us again at our Global Industrial Conference this year. Lennox is a leading provider of HVAC equipment for the residential and light commercial markets here in North America.



From the company, we have CEO, Alok Maskara. And then we have Steve Harrison, who runs IR, and I think he's in the audience up here. So we're going to start with a couple of prepared remarks from Alok, and then we'll hop in the queue. And if anybody has any questions, in the Q&A session, feel free to raise your hand or you can e-mail [email protected].



So with that, I'll turn the floor over to Alok.



Alok Maskara - Lennox International Inc. - CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, Tim, and thanks for having me over. I just have 2 slides to kick it off and happy to take questions after that. First of all, from introductions, I'm Alok