Q1 2023 LL Flooring Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you for attending today's LL Flooring Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Megan, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to Bruce Williams from ICR.



Bruce, please go ahead.



Bruce Williams -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I am joined by Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Blanchard, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



As we begin, let me reference the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws for forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of LL Flooring. Although LL Flooring believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, you can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Important