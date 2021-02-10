Feb 10, 2021 / 02:50PM GMT

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



And we're live. Again, how is like saying it, and we're live. Okay. Welcome back to the Annual Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. The current session is Lincoln Financial.



Just as a preview, we've -- the next on tap is MetLife. With regards to this presentation or the next, you're welcome to queue some questions up in the Veracast/Oddcast. I will ask the questions. It's pretty self-explanatory how to do it. And we welcome you to send them in. I'll ask all the questions.



But we're very pleased to have Dennis Glass here right now, CEO of Lincoln Financial. I mean, I think if I've done the math right, between Jefferson-Pilot and Lincoln, Dennis has been CEO for 20 years. Maybe they didn't tell me that's wrong. I don't know. We're going to find out.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MDBut I just want to say to start off things. Welcome, Dennis. Thanks for giving us your time today. And just an easy sort of -- thanks out