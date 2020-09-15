Sep 15, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm Barclays Consumer Finance Analyst, Mark DeVries, and I'm pleased to be joined by MGIC's CEO, Tim Mattke; and Head of Investor Relations, Mike Zimmerman. We'll be doing a hybrid presentation, leading off of some introductory comments by Tim, followed by a fireside chat, but we'll break it up with some polling of the audience. And we'll also leave time for any questions that come in from the audience during this session. (Operator Instruction]. Before we start off with the prepared remarks, I'd like to lead off with the question for the audience. To participate, please click-through to the polls on the left side of your screen. After you respond, you should be able to toggle back to the video of the discussion.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research AnalystTurning to that first question for the audience. What do you view as the biggest catalyst