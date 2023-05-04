May 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MGIC Investment Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the conference over to Dianna Higgins, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Dianna L. Higgins - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR
Thank you, Joel. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results for the first quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer; and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer.
Our press release, which contains MGIC's first quarter financial results was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about our quarterly results that we will refer to during the call. It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. In addition, we posted on our website a quarterly supplement that contains information pertaining to our
Q1 2023 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
