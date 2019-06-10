Jun 10, 2019 / 12:35PM GMT

Stanley Elliott - Stifel Nicolaus - Analyst



Great, good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. My name is Stanley Elliott, lead analyst here at Stifel covering a mix of construction materials and then also some machinery companies.



We are very fortunate to have Manitowoc here today presenting to tell us a little bit more about their business. With us, we have CEO Barry Pennypacker and CFO Dave Antoniuk.



So what we will do is we will keep it fairly informal, open it up for questions within the audience. But I will start off and say guys, thank you for coming. And Barry, maybe you can give us a little bit of an overview. Give us some products, end markets, some things to think about.



Barry Pennypacker - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - President and CEO



Great. Thanks, Stanley. I think it's -- good. We will just refer to this brief presentation and give you a little bit of background and some more information. Keep the lawyers happy. No one wants me to read it, I am sure.



Okay, so we are a market leader in lifting equipment. We