Dec 04, 2019 / 06:15PM GMT

Jamie Lyn Cook - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD, Sector Head of United States Capital Goods Research, and Analyst



We're good? All right. So good afternoon, everyone. We're very pleased today to have Manitowoc with us. Today, we have CEO, Barry Pennypacker -- President and CEO, Barry Pennypacker; as well as David Antoniuk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We have Ion Warner also with us, who heads the Investor Relations efforts. And in terms of the format, I think Barry will say a few prepared remarks, and then we will open it up for question and answers. So thank you for being here, and welcome to sunny Florida relative to where you came from.



Barry L. Pennypacker - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes, exactly. This is fantastic. So I thought we'd just go through a few slides for those of you that are not really familiar with the company, just to give you a brief overview. I'm sure you don't want me to read this, but the attorneys make me put that up there. But let's get to the