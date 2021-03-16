Mar 16, 2021 / 05:10PM GMT

Ann P. Duignan - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



Hi, everybody, and welcome. Thank you for joining us this afternoon. My name is Ann Duignan, JPMorgan machinery analyst, obviously, for any of you who don't know me. Delighted this afternoon to welcome Aaron Ravenscroft, the President and CEO of Manitowoc. We also have the CFO, and we have Ion online too. So Aaron, I think you're going to lead us through some slides as a way of introduction, some background on Manitowoc, and then we'll open it up for Q&A.



If anybody has questions, you can put them into your system, and I will be checking here on my website to see if there are any ongoing questions. So with that, I'll turn it over to you, Aaron.



Aaron H. Ravenscroft - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Ann. Good afternoon, everyone. If we would just start on Slide 2, just point to the direction of our safe harbor statement. If you have a look at that and read that, we'll cover off our legal issues relative to the presentation.



