Dec 01, 2021 / 05:50PM GMT

Jamie Lyn Cook - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD, Sector Head of United States Capital Goods Research and Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jamie Cook. I'm the industrials analyst at Credit Suisse. And I'm very pleased to have with us Manitowoc. With us today, we have Aaron Ravenscroft, who's the President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Dave Antoniuk, who's the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and we have Ion Warner, who Head the Investor Relations effort. So we're very pleased to have Manitowoc here today. I've been covering the company, gosh, for 20-plus years.



And I think the most exciting thing we see out of the company is, one, they've gone from sort of focusing on cost cutting to refocusing the company on growth. You've seen them expand through niche M&A in aftermarket, in distribution. They're building out their all-terrain line. They're diversifying in Europe and in China, so a lot of exciting things that are going on. So with that, I will -- all this is happening under Aaron. I will let him kick it off with a few