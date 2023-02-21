Q4 2022 Manitowoc Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Manitowoc Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is David, and I'll be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Ion Warner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Manitowoc conference call to review the company's fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results and business update as outlined in our press release yesterday. Participating on the call today are Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Regan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's webcast includes a slide presentation, which includes a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures as referenced in the call. This can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. We will reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared