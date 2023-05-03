Q1 2023 Manitowoc Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Manitowoc conference call to review the company's first quarter 2023 financial performance and business update as outlined in last evening's press release. Today, I'm joined by Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Regan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our call includes a slide presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. We will reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared remarks.