Q2 2020 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to the Northern Oil and Gas Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mike Kelly, Executive Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - EVP of Finance



Thank you, Diego, and good morning, everybody. We're happy to welcome you to Northern's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I'm joined here this morning with Northern's CEO, Nick O'Grady; our COO; Adam Dirlam; CFO, Chad Allen; Senior Vice President of Engineering, Jim Evans; as well is Northern's Chairman, Bahram Akradi. Our agenda for today is as follows: Bahram's going to kick things off, and then I'll turn it over to Nick and team to provide their state-of-the-union comments and recap our second quarter. After that, we will get into the Q&A session.



Before we go any further though, let me cover our safe harbor language. Please be advised that our remarks today, including the