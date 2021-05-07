Q1 2021 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Northern Oil First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mike Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Thanks, Diego. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for discussion on Northern's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release this morning. Before the market opened, we released our financial results for the first quarter. You can access our earnings release on our Investor Relations website and our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC in the next few days.



We also posted a new investor deck on the website this morning, that's more of a speed. I am joined here this morning with Northern's CEO, Nick O'Grady; our COO, Adam Dirlam; our CFO, Chad Allen; and our Chief Engineer, Jim Evans.



Our agenda for today is as follows: I will hand the mic over to Nick here for his comments regarding Q1. We'll do that in a minute or 2.