May 27, 2021 / 12:20PM GMT

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. This is Sandeep Deshpande. I cover communications equipment here at JPMorgan. And I'd love to welcome Pekka Lundmark, the CEO of Nokia to our TMT conference today.



Welcome, Pekka, to our conference. And it's wonderful to see you first time as CEO at our conference. So thank you very much for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research AnalystI will start off with a few questions, and the audience can send through some questions to me. The conference website has a facility for you to go in and send me questions via the conference website, and I can see them here, and so I can put them to Pekka through this chat. Thanks, Pekka, again.So maybe I will quickly start with your most recent results. You had a positive set of results given where you are overall as a company. In particular, very, very strong in Network Infrastructure, routing,