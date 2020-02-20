Q4 2019 Oil States International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Patricia Gil - Oil States International, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Vanessa. Good morning, and welcome to Oil States' Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Our call today will be led by Cindy Taylor, Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer; Lloyd Hajdik, Oil States' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and we are joined by Chris Cragg, Oil States' Executive Vice President, Operations; and Ben Smith, President of GEODynamics, our Downhole Technologies segment.



Before we begin, we would like to caution listeners regarding forward-looking statements. To the extent that our remarks today contain information other than historical information, please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections