Mar 12, 2019 / 06:05PM GMT

Steven J. James Valiquette - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay, great. If we can continue here with the afternoon session here on Day 1 of the Barclays health care conference. I'm Steven Valiquette, the health care services analyst here. And next up is Owens & Minor, a company I've covered for a long time. There's been some transition in management recently. We have the new CFO of the company, Robert Snead.



This is going to be a hybrid session where Rob is going to do a bit of a presentation, and then we'll have a fireside chat after that where I'll ask some questions. Also, Chuck Graves is here in the audience as well from Investor Relations.



With that, let me hand it over to Rob.



Robert K. Snead - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, everyone for joining our presentation today. I'm going to spend 2 minutes giving a little bit of an overview of the company. I'm going to talk about our priorities for 2019 and then, as Steve just mentioned, we'll head into some Q&A.



Before I begin