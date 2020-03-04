Q4 2019 Owens & Minor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Chuck Graves - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Director of Finance & IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Owens & Minor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. I'm Chuck Graves, and on behalf of the team, I'd like to read a safe harbor statement before we begin. Our comments on the call today will be focused on financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 and our outlook for 2020, all of which are included in the press release we issued earlier this morning. I'd also like to call your attention to supplemental slides related to our 2020 outlook posted on our website in the Investor Relations