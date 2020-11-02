Q3 2020 Owens & Minor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Chandrika Nigam - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Director, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Owens & Minor Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Our comments on the call will be focused on financial results for the third quarter of 2020, our ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our outlook for the remainder of the year, all of which are included in today's press release.



Please note that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call today other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements