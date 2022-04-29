Owens & Minor Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mark Beck, Chair of the Board of Directors of Owens & Minor. Mr. Beck, the floor is yours.



Mark A. Beck - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Thank you, operator, and good morning. In accordance with the notice of the meeting, I hereby call the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Owens & Minor, Inc. to order. I am Mark Beck, Chair of the Board. Along with my fellow directors and the executive officers of the company who have joined our webcast, I would like to welcome you to our Annual Meeting. We appreciate your attendance at our virtual meeting, your interest in our company and most importantly, your support of Owens & Minor. After we conduct the annual meeting and voting on proposals, Ed Pesicka, President and CEO, will share some comments with you before we conclude this morning.



Also, I encourage you to listen to the