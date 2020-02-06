Q4 2019 Onto Innovation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Onto Innovation Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference call. During today's call, there will be a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Sheaffer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Sheaffer - Onto Innovation Inc. - Senior Director of IR, Corporate Communications & Marketing Research



Thank you, Karina. Good afternoon, everyone. Onto Innovation issued its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results this afternoon, shortly after the market closed. If you have not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website at www.ontoinnovation.com, where a copy of this release is posted. Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Roth, Chief Financial Officer.



As is always the case, I need to remind you of the safe harbor regulations. Any matters