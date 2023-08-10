Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Onto Innovation Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Sheaffer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Sheaffer - Onto Innovation Inc. - Senior Director of IR & ESG Reporting
Thank you, Cynthia, and good afternoon, everyone. Onto Innovation issued its 2023 second quarter financial results this afternoon shortly after the market closed. If you did not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website where a copy of the release is posted. Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Slicer, Chief Financial Officer.
I would like to remind you that statements made by management on this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Those statements are subject to a range of changes, risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially. For more information regarding the risk
Q2 2023 Onto Innovation Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...