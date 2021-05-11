May 11, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

Robert Adam Hopkins - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Okay. Great. We're going to start the next session here. I'm Bob Hopkins from Bank of America on the medical device side. And I want to welcome everybody to the next fireside chat. We're very happy and appreciative to have Penumbra's CEO, Adam Elsesser, here on behalf of the company. We always appreciate Penumbra's willingness to participate in virtual Vegas and look forward, hopefully, next year to have it, to drop the virtual part.



But for now, we'll hopefully conduct this fireside chat without any technology glitches. So far so good with the conference, we're sort of halfway through day 1. So Adam, thanks very much for being here, and appreciate your willingness to have a discussion with us.



Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Of course. Thanks for having us, Bob.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity ResearchYes. No,