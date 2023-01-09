Penumbra Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Thanks, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the Medtech analyst at JPMorgan. Thanks for joining. Happy to have our next session, Penumbra. I'm going to introduce Adam Elsesser, the CEO, and then we'll do a little Q&A after. Adam?



Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning. It is actually great to be back in person. This year's 41st annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, navigating the hallways. I want to thank JPMorgan for inviting us and of course, Robbie, for your coverage of Penumbra. Toward the end of the presentation today, I'll be playing some videos. If you're listening to this presentation via the webcast, you can view the slide deck and play the videos by going to our website under the Investor Relations heading since they won't be able to be seen through the webcast. And I appreciate your understanding on that. I'm just trying to see here where the buttons are for the slide thing. Here we go. That's our safe harbor statement.