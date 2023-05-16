May 16, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Shagun Singh Chadha - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Research Analyst



RBC's 2023 Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Shagun Singh, Senior Medical Device Analyst here at RBC. And I'm very pleased to have Penumbra presenting here with us for the fireside chat.



Joining us here is Jason Mills, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Penumbra. Jason, thank you so much for being here today. We really appreciate it.



Jason Richard Mills - Penumbra, Inc. - EVP of Strategy



Yes. Shagun, great to be here. Thank you for having us. First time here, so it's fun.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Research AnalystGreat. Thank you. Well, so I thought we'll just kick it off with Q1 '23 results, which you just trapped about 2 weeks ago. Maybe we can start with volumes. You guys delivered a pretty strong Q1 number, 20% sequential increase in sales. What were the key growth drivers? And if you could elaborate, that would be helpful.