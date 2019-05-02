Q1 2019 PGT Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the PGT Innovations Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sherri Baker, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Sherri Baker - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you, Jessica. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. I'm honored to have recently joined the management team here at PGT Innovations and I'm really looking forward to meeting many of you in the months ahead. With me on the call today is President and CEO, Jeff Jackson; and additionally, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer, Brad West. Brad will be available with Jeff and me on the question-and-answer portion of the call.
Earlier this morning, we issued a press release with our first quarter 2019 results and we have also posted a slide presentation on our website to accompany today's discussion. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the investors page
