Q1 2019 PGT Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Jessica. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. I'm honored to have recently joined the management team here at PGT Innovations and I'm really looking forward to meeting many of you in the months ahead. With me on the call today is President and CEO, Jeff Jackson; and additionally, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer, Brad West. Brad will be available with Jeff and me on the question-and-answer portion of the call.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release with our first quarter 2019 results and we have also posted a slide presentation on our website to accompany today's discussion.