PGT Innovations Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Rodney Hershberger - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of PGT Innovations, Inc. I am Rod Hershberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PGT Innovations.



In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and related health and safety concerns, including the health and well-being of the company's stockholders, this year's annual meeting is being conducted exclusively online by remote communication. We hope to return to an in-person annual meeting of stockholders for our meeting in 2021.



I now call this meeting to order.



Before we proceed to the formal business of the meeting, I'd like to take a moment to introduce the members of our Board of Directors and management who are participating in today's virtual meeting. In addition to me, the following directors are participating: Sheree Bargabos; Al Castaldi; Rick Feintuch; Frances Powell Hawes; Jeffrey T. Jackson, who is also our President and Chief Executive Officer; Brett Milgrim; Bill Morgan; and Floyd Sherman. Also