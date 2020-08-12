Q2 2020 PGT Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the PGT Innovations Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Sherri Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Sherri Baker - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. On the Investors Section of the company's website, you will find the earnings press release with our second quarter 2020 results as well as the slide presentation we have posted to accompany today's discussion. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's website.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, please direct your attention to the disclosure statement on Slide 2 of the presentation as well as the disclaimers included in the press release related to forward-looking statements. Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements, including statements about our third quarter 2020 outlook and