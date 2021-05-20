PGT Innovations Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Rodney Hershberger - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of PGT Innovations, Inc. I am Rod Hershberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PGT Innovations. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and related health and safety concerns, including the health and well-being of the company's stockholders, this year's annual meeting is being conducted exclusively online by remote communication.



I now call this meeting to order.



Before we proceed to the formal business of the meeting, I would like to take a moment to introduce the members of our Board of Directors and management who are participating in today's virtual meeting.



In addition to me, the following directors are participating: Sheree Bargabos; Xavier Boza; Al Castaldi; Rick Feintuch; Frances Powell Hawes; Jeff Jackson, who is also our President and Chief Executive Officer; Brett Milgrim; Bill Morgan; and Floyd Sherman. Also participating virtually are Brent Boydston, Senior Vice President of Sales and