Q2 2022 PGT Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Bradley R. West - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate Development & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the PGT Innovations' second quarter 2022 investor conference call. With me on the call today are President and CEO, Jeff Jackson; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Kunz. On the Investors section of our company website, you will find the earnings press release issued earlier today as well as the slide presentation we have posted to accompany today's discussion. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's website.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, please direct your attention to the disclosure statement on Slide 2 of the presentation as well as the disclaimers included in the