Aug 11, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 11, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Thomas FitzPatrick

Prudential plc - Group CFO, COO & Executive Director

* Michael Andrew Wells

Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



=====================

Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Welcome to Prudential plc's 2020 interim results and our strategic update. I'm Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive. So here's the agenda for today. I'll start with a strategic update, including highlights of our first half performance. I'll then hand it over to Mark FitzPatrick, our group CFO and COO, who will provide a detailed financial update. I'll then complete the presentation with some closing remarks.



So here are the key points. This has been an important and purposeful half year characterized by substantial operational and strategic progress. Our financial performance was resilient in spite of challenging and volatile operating environment.