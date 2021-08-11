Aug 11, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, all, and welcome to the Prudential 2021 Half Year Results Call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



It's my pleasure to now hand you over to your host, Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive. Mike, please go ahead when you're ready.



Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Thanks, Lydia. Welcome, everybody, to our conference call for our resilient 2021 interim results and the news on Jackson. I'm delighted to be joined today by several members of our leadership team, including Mark FitzPatrick, our Group CFO and COO; as well as Nic Nicandrou, CEO of Asia; Ben Bulmer, who's interim CFO of Asia; and James Turner, who's our Group Chief Risk Officer. Welcome to them all. Make some short remarks and then we'll go into Q&A.



I appreciate the sheer number of companies reporting today, so we'll try and keep this tight and then thank you for joining us again. I appreciate it.



First, I want to pay tribute to our staff and agents of the