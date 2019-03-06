Q4 2018 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Darron M. Anderson - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment. On the last quarterly call, I characterized Q3 as improving metrics across all aspects of our business. This quarter's results not only demonstrate the improving metrics, but also the strength and diversity of our portfolio to deliver this performance during a seasonal low activity period and declining oil prices. I would like to start off the call this morning by bringing your attention to some of more significant events of the quarter.



First, modification to segment reporting. As you probably read in our press