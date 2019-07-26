Q2 2019 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Darron M. Anderson - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comment in a moment.



On our last call, I highlighted the Q1 headwinds of depressed commodity prices in difficult weather. But at the same time, I pointed out how our strong portfolio of diversified services in geographical regions allowed us to overcome those headwinds producing our sixth quarter in a row of increasing revenue and EBITDA.



As we move into Q2, our optimism is high and frankly continues to be at high or higher today. While our quarterly growth took a pause in Q2, I want to share with you the