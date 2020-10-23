Q3 2020 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Ranger Energy Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Darron Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Darron M. Anderson - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services' Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, as always, is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment.
Q3 has been a successful quarter for Ranger with improving results across each month, trend that has continued into early Q4. While the recent volatility has tested our organization, our team has risen to the occasion and passed with flying colors. We have exited this downturn incrementally more efficient and focused, which is easing the path to a ramp back up and allowing us to divert our full attention to addressing our customers' growing service needs.
Over the past 2 quarters, the
