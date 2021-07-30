Q2 2021 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

William M. Austin - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - Interim CEO & Chairman



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This is Bill Austin, and I'm speaking to you this morning as Interim CEO and Chairman of the Ranger Board. Joining me today is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment.



As I noted in this quarter's press release, strategically and operationally, this quarter was a pivotal one for Ranger. Our High Spec Rig segment delivered strong sequential revenue growth along with margin performance, which matched historic peaks. And given that momentum that built across quarter 2, we are expecting additional revenue and margin gains for our rig business in the third and fourth quarter