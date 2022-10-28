Oct 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Shelley M. Weimer - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - VP of External Reporting & Compliance
Welcome to the Ranger Energy Services Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call. I am Shelley Weimer, Vice President of Reporting and Finance. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Melissa Cougle, Chief Financial Officer of Ranger.
Melissa Cougle - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - CFO
Good morning, everyone. Joining me today is Stuart Bodden, our CEO; and Justin Whitley who has joined us at Ranger as our General Counsel. We are excited to have him on board. Before we begin today, I would like to remind all participants that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting views from the company about future prospects, revenues, expenses or profits. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.
These statements reflect the beliefs of the company based on current conditions
Q3 2022 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...