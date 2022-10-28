Q3 2022 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Shelley M. Weimer - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - VP of External Reporting & Compliance



I am Shelley Weimer, Vice President of Reporting and Finance. I would now like to turn the conference over to Melissa Cougle, Chief Financial Officer of Ranger.



Melissa Cougle - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - CFO



Good morning, everyone. Joining me today is Stuart Bodden, our CEO; and Justin Whitley who has joined us at Ranger as our General Counsel. We are excited to have him on board. Before we begin today, I would like to remind all participants that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting views from the company about future prospects, revenues, expenses or profits. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.



These statements reflect the beliefs of the company based on current conditions