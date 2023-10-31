Q3 2023 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Ranger Energy Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.
Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Justin Whitley, Ranger's General Counsel. Please go ahead.
Justin Whitley - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Thank you, Operator, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Before the market opened today, Ranger issued a press release summarizing operating and financial results for the third and 9 months ended September 30, 2023.
The press results -- press release together with accompanying presentation materials are available in our Investor Relations section of our website at www.rangerenergy.com. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking
