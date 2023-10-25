Q3 2023 Renasant Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Renasant Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I'd like to turn the conference over to Kelly Hutcheson of Renasant Corporation. Please go ahead.



Kelly W. Hutcheson - Renasant Corporation - Executive VP & CAO



Thank you for joining us for Renasant Corporation's 2023 Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call. Participating in this call today are members of Renasant's executive management team. Before we begin, please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainty.



There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the mix and cost of our funding sources, interest rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, portfolio performance and other factors discussed in our recent filings with the