Jun 15, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT

Mike Tamas - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Mike Tamas from Oppenheimer. I'm very pleased to welcome back Shake Shack again this year to our 22nd Annual Consumer Conference. Joining us today are the company's CEO, Randy Garutti; and CFO, Katie Fogertey. So thank you both for being here.



Katie Fogertey - Shake Shack Inc. - CFO



Great to be here.



Mike Tamas - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



So Shake Shack is an outperform-rated stock here at Oppenheimer with about $75 price target. We believe that Shake Shack represents unique investment opportunity that can always double its company on footprint. It's supported by about a 20% unit growth algorithm over the next few years. It's also in the early stages of transforming its growth story for all new store formats and a pretty impressive digital business that's proven quite sticky.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - AnalystSo with that intro out of the