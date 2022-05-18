Q1 2022 Membership Collective Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome, everyone, to the Membership Collective Group's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Greg Feehely, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Greg Feehely -



Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Membership Collective Group's First Quarter 2022 financial results. Some of today's statements may be forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2022.



Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if our views change. By now, you should have access to our first quarter 2022 earnings release, which can be found at membershipcollectivegroup.com in the News & Events section.



Additionally, we posted our Q1 2022 earnings presentation, which